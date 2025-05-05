Donna K. Johnson

Donna Kaye Johnson, 84, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday morning, May 2, 2025.

Born March 14, 1941, in Waynesburg, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah Burwell Fulks.

On Jan. 23, 1960, Donna married the love of her life, Robert E. Johnson, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years until his passing on March 16, 2016. Together, they built a loving family and created a lifetime of memories filled with laughter, love and adventure.

Donna was a devoted mother to her three children, Renea (Randy) Waggoner, Debbie (Tom) Haugh and Robert (Kirsten) Johnson. She took great pride in her role as a grandmother to Nathan (Kristen) Waggoner, Jenna (Landon) Wagner, Miranda (BJ) Wagner, Travis (Kaitlin) Haugh, Tyler (Lindsey) Haugh, Kate (Bryce) Amos and Storm Johnson. Her legacy continues to shine through her 10 beloved great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her tremendous joy.

Throughout her life, Donna found happiness in the simple pleasures—spending time with her family, fishing on peaceful waters, and enjoying the camaraderie and competition of bowling. Family was at the heart of everything Donna did, and her home was always a place of warmth, welcome and unconditional love.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Gilespie.

A service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in the Dellroy Community Hall. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services at the hall.

Dodds Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.