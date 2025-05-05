Mary L. Miller

Mary L. Miller, 71, of Minerva, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born Sept. 3, 1953, in Buffalo, New York, to the late William and Marion (Tolsma) Fleming.

She worked for many years with American Greetings and was a member of the Minerva Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and quilter and enjoyed floating in her pool. For many years, Mary and Scott enjoyed being part of the Northcoast Miata Club.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, J. Scott Miller; daughter, Tiffany (Jared) Fonner of North Canton; son, Justin Miller of Malvern; sister, Brenda (Robert) Kibler of Java Center, New York; brother, Phillip Fleming of Lakeview, New York; and two grandchildren, McKayla and Jacob Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Fleming.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 206 E. Lincoln Way, Minerva, OH 44657, with Pastor Peggy Garner officiating.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, there will be a dinner at the Minerva First Christian Church, 300 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, OH 44657.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Minerva Community Charitable Fund (MCCF) at www.minervaccf.org/donate; please specify Roxy Theatre.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.