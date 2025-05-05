Robert K. Walter

Robert K. Walter, 89, passed away April 29 following a period of declining health from Parkinson’s disease.

A lifelong Carrollton resident, he was very active in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and with many charitable organizations, including Loaves & Fishes, Steubenville Urban Mission and Habitat for Humanity.

After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Bob married Carol Brumbaugh in 1961. He was employed by Columbia Gas for 36 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Alan; daughter, Elise (Jeff) Foltz; granddaughters, Rachel and Megan Foltz; brother, Garry (Mary) Walter; and sister-in-law, Shirley Walter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert S. and Delores; sister, Linda Marshall; and brother, Dave Walter.

Bob opted to demonstrate his strong faith in God through service and quiet generosity. Nothing brought him greater joy than helping someone with a physical or financial need.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Loaves & Fishes (P.O. Box 551, Carrollton) or Central American Medical Outreach (camo.org/yoro), where granddaughter Rachel works to help the people of Honduras.

The family expresses special thanks to Carroll County Transit for their help and patience transporting Bob to many doctor appointments, to home caregivers Claudia Reiboldt and Cheryl Butler, as well as to the Carroll Health Care staff.

A memorial service officiated by Pastor Rick Dawson will be scheduled at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.