Vera M. Prinkey

Vera Mae Prinkey, 84, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 3, 2025, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

A daughter of the late Wilmer and Gladys Pugh Gorrell, Vera was born May 26, 1940, in West Virginia.

She lived a life rooted in faith, family and community. A lifelong member of Carrollton First Assembly of God, Vera was actively involved with several groups within the church, including the Women’s Ministries (WM’s), where she especially enjoyed hosting gatherings and events. Her devotion to her church family was a reflection of her deep and abiding faith.

Vera had a deep love for the simple joys of life. She spent countless happy hours reading books, working on puzzles, tending to her flower gardens and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. Baking was another of her passions, and her kitchen was often filled with the comforting scents of homemade treats. Above all, Vera treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren, creating lasting memories filled with love, laughter and life lessons.

Hard work was a way of life for Vera from an early age. In the 1960s, she worked alongside her family milking cows on the family farm, a time that helped shape her strong work ethic. She carried that same spirit throughout her life, proudly being self-employed and offering housekeeping and commercial cleaning services to many families and businesses in the community.

She also devoted many years as a 4-H advisor, where she mentored and encouraged countless young people, instilling in them important values of responsibility, hard work and community spirit.

She is survived by her son, Willie (Rachel) Prinkey of Carrollton; daughter, Yvonne (Geno) Cook of Carrollton; and four grandchildren, Jaden Cook, Graden Cook, Wryden Prinkey and Wrysen Prinkey, all of whom were her pride and joy.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Lee Prinkey; daughter, Carlene Lynn Prinkey; and three siblings, Ruth Lewis, Wilmer Gorrell and Lonnie Gorrell.

Funeral services for Vera will be held Monday, May 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Carrollton First Assembly of God, with burial to follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of services.