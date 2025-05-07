Catherine F. Jones

Catherine F. Jones, 82, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Community Hospice in St. Augustine, Florida.

Cathie was born June 9, 1942, in Amsterdam, Ohio, to Catherine Provan and Jack Fairclough.

Cathie was a 1960 graduate of Springfield Local High School. Her family moved to Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1983, where her husband, Ron, served as the principal of Portsmouth High School.

Cathie was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as the Worthy Grand Matron of the Ohio Grand Chapter in 2008, and she was also a member and past Worthy Matron of Lucasville Chapter No. 495.

On Nov. 9, 1960, she married her husband and best friend of 58 years, the late Ronald Jones.

Cathie is survived by her son, Michael Jones, and his wife, Wendy (Smith); and two grandsons, Austin Jones and Brandon Jones.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662, in Cathie’s memory.