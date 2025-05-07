Ina Marie Markley

Ina Marie Markley (née Hogsed), 84, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on May 6, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones after an extended illness.

Born April 14, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ina was the daughter of the late Lawrence William Hogsed Sr. and Margaret Stewart (Watt) Hogsed.

A 1959 graduate of Carrollton High School, Ina considered Carroll County and the surrounding area home. She often spoke fondly of growing up on the family farm and experiencing the great love of her parents and siblings. It was this upbringing that helped shape Ina’s character — a blend of old-world charm and distinguished grace.

Ina was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Lynn Markley; her brother, Lawrence Hogsed Jr. of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her sister, Christine Nichols of Canton, Ohio; her infant son, John Richard Markley; and infant grandchildren, Calvin Branch and Kuyper Ferry.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Ina’s life was marked by her generous love for family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. James Hogsed of Fort Myers, Florida; and her children, Dr. Jerry (Antoinette) Markley of Lafayette, Indiana; David (Rebecca) Markley of White Lake, Michigan; and Margaret Elisabeth (Dan) Branch of North Canton, Ohio. Her loss will be felt deeply by her 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to northeast Ohio, Ina raised her children throughout the Steel Belt as Lynn advanced in the rubber industry, with homes in Buffalo, New York, and the greater Detroit area.

Ina lived by the motto, “It is better to give than to receive.” She exemplified this through her hospitable nature, warmly extended to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A lover of all things Christmas, her children and grandchildren affectionately called her “Santa.” Her generous heart extended into the community through her volunteer work at the Canton Friendship Center, where Lynn served as director during his retirement. Ina found her perfect partner in someone who gave her the freedom to give to others. She was a woman with a generous, caring heart and a beautiful way of sharing the gift of each moment.

Often found with a book in her hand, a cup of hot tea and a sweet treat nearby, Ina had a deep appreciation for her Scottish heritage and spent countless hours researching family history and genealogy. An accomplished traveler, she loved making memories and embracing the joy of the journey. Her passion and zest for life left a lasting impression. Her life was truly an adventure, and her legacy is one of curiosity, kindness and devotion to those she loved.

Though always a seeker of new experiences, Ina continued to celebrate and nurture the connections she made throughout her life. She remained faithfully committed to exchanging letters, visiting loved ones and helping organize reunions with her classmates.

Ina was blessed with decades of bonus years after receiving two liver transplants. As such, she knew — and often reminded others — that every day is a gift. She was the embodiment of grace and strength and a fighter to the very end.

A funeral service in memory of Ina will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Dodds Funeral Home, 129 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, OH 44615, with Pastor Dan Branch officiating.

Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Carroll County.