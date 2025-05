A summons (order to appear) has been issued by the Carroll County Clerk’s office for Amy Spears, of Carrollton, to appear in the Carroll County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 22, to answer to an indictment returned by the Carroll County grand jury Wednesday, May 7, charging Spears with theft in office and tampering with records (both 3rd degree felonies). Spears has been on paid leave as Treasurer of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District since March 31, 2025.