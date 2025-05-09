CHS grads, teachers inducted into Alumni HOF

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Four Carrollton High School graduates — who have distinguished themselves in their respective professions — and a 2025 Outstanding Teacher were inducted into the Carrollton Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at a banquet and program held Friday, May 4, in the CHS-MS cafeteria and Performing Arts Center.

CHS Inductees

— Michael W. Chiurco, Class of 1986, who was honored in education/sports coaching and nominated by Lynn Dunlap.

— Gene Dunn, Class of 1981, honored in entrepreneur/community service and nominated by Vaughn Cogan.

— Dr. Wendy Gotschall, Class of 1988, honored in medical/medical education/community service and nominated by Cindy Triplett-Dominick.

— James Owen, Class of 1976, honored in aviation/philanthropy and nominated by Cindy Bowen.

Outstanding Staff Member

Jamie Hawk, a behavior specialist teacher at Carrollton Middle School, who was nominated by Sue Sargent and peers.

Program Highlights

A welcome was given by Steven Barnett — a past president of the Carrollton Schools Alumni Foundation who served as master of ceremonies — followed by the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Alma Mater,” led by the CHS Chamber Chorus under the direction of Mindy Domer.

Several past HOF inductees were honored, followed by the introduction and speeches of the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees.

Closing remarks were given by Susan (Arbogast) Cogan, CSAF Board of Trustees president.

The buffet dinner was served by the cafeteria staff headed by Barbara Burns.