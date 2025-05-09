Elite Portable Buildings offers handmade products

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Elite Portable Buildings LLC offers portable buildings, sheds, cabins, animal shelters, greenhouses, chicken coops, playhouses, deer blinds and much more.

Owners Doug and Rachel Stromski and Calvin J. and Abigail Yoder’s shared goal is to offer quality products at an affordable price. Doug and Rachel own the Minerva branch of the original business located in Alabama.

“It is family owned and this is a dream from long ago that finally came to life,” said Doug Stromski.

Stromski grew up in Scio as a child, then moved to Minerva. He had been involved in building mini barns and storage buildings prior to moving to Georgia for 10 years for mission work, after which he moved back to Ohio.

They started the business, located at 23864 State Route 30 in Minerva, in March 2022.

Elite Portable Buildings LLC takes pride in its custom work. Stromski’s office is a custom-built building made with his own materials.

“Every building has a 40-year metal roof and Sherwin-Williams paint,” said Stromski. “We caulk and spackle all nail holes to ensure the building that will last for many years to come.”

Stromski explained Elite offers on-site builds as an option, except during the winter months. Every building is handmade and manufactured at Elite Portable Buildings LLC, with free delivery within 50 miles of the business.

“We do not bring in pre-made buildings and sell them but we manufacture all of our buildings in-house and to the specifications of the customer,” said Stromski. “I enjoy talking to customers and helping them find the exact building they want. I also enjoy constructing the buildings.”

Stromski offers a large variety of customizable buildings, such as utility buildings, cottage sheds, lofted barns, cabins with or without porches, portable porches, hunting blinds, animal run-in sheds, chicken coops, playhouses and more.

Elite also offers auxiliary living unit shells, as well as units that have everything ready to hook up to power, septic and plumbing. The largest buildings offered are 16-by-52 feet, as that is the limit of the moving truck.

Stromski also has Elite Portable Buildings LLC at five other locations. There is a sales lot in Carrollton at the corner of Route 171 and Avalon Road; in Salem at 2155 State Route 45; in Alliance on North Freshley Avenue; in North Lima on Route 7; and a dealer at 1033 Hartwood Road in Magnolia.

Elite Portable Buildings LLC-built sheds are also available at www.championportablebuilding.com. The website offers a virtual “build-a-building” feature and more.

“Depending on the size we can have a building made in just a couple of days,” said Stromski, who currently employs four employees who build with him and a secretary. “Customers can come with specifications or come shop at our lot or visit our other locations. We can talk with them and help them find something specific to their needs.”

Doug lives with his wife, Rachel, and four children: Colton, Jasmyn, Skylar and Caden.