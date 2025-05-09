Elizabeth L. Teeters

Elizabeth Louise “Liz” (Bell) Teeters, 77, most recently of the Bowerston Health and Rehabilitation Center, passed away Monday evening, May 5, 2025, in the health care center after a prolonged illness.

She was born July 31, 1947, in Steubenville, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Marvin Ora and Arretta (Morrow) Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Agnes Firm, Carol Klapper and Kathy Austin, and a brother, William Bell.

Liz was a hard worker. Shortly after graduating from Minerva High School, she began working as a waitress at the former Mary’s Diner in downtown Minerva with her sister Mary. It was while employed there that she met the love of her life and future husband, Larry Teeters. Later, she worked in a pizza shop in Malvern before being hired at GBS Commercial Printers in Malvern (then known as VRE Manufacturing). After moving to Marana, Arizona, she worked as a security supervisor at Evergreen Air Center for several years. Eventually, she became a nurse’s aide in Newhall, California. Her favorite job was at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, where she worked as a “twicket booth” employee. She eventually returned to Carroll County and worked in the kitchen at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. She later returned to GBS Commercial Printers, from which she retired. Through all her experiences, she remained intently focused on her family.

She was an enthusiastic fan of the Harry Potter movies and enjoyed comedies and crossword puzzles. The deserts of Arizona were her happy place, where she found joy in the flowers and birds. She loved the company of her “grand dogs.”

She is survived by a daughter, Angel L. Frechette; her friend and ex-husband, Larry Teeters, both of Sherrodsville; two grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

The family will plan a “Harry Potter Celebration of Life” at a later date.

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with her cremation arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225