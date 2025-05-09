Flowers at Grover Farms blooms into its second year

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Flowers at Grover Farms is beginning its second year in operation, with new and exciting additions coming later in the year.

“This will be the first full year in operation because the grand opening was around September in 2024,” said Manager Jill Grover Shifflett. “But it is our second year, and we are very excited.”

According to Jill, her uncle Glen Grover, his daughter Renee Moran, and their family had planned to shut down the agricultural section of their farm. The family has been farming 1,200 acres and wanted to simplify things.

Glen Grover found an article about cut-flower farming, and the family loved the idea. They did a lot of research.

“We explored some other flower farms to see what they have done,” said Jill. “We thought about what we would enjoy when we came to an event, and that’s how we came up with the outside patio. We like to have our own party and events.”

They have hosted weddings as a venue and have more weddings scheduled for this year.

Looking to the near future and beyond, the Grover family is already planning a fenced-in, pick-your-own garden with raised flower beds and walking paths. A large new greenhouse is also in the works. Also coming soon is a pick-your-own sunflower patch. The hope is for the pick-your-own garden to be ready by the end of July or the beginning of August. Those are the biggest projects for this year.

This new pick-your-own garden will feature events such as date nights with pick-your-own flowers.

The Bloom Buggy will open in May, Thursday through Saturday, with mixed bouquets for $20. Patrons can pay by cash or credit card by scanning a QR code at the buggy. This will be close to the road at the end of the long driveway.

“Last year, we were getting our feet wet and learning about irrigation and getting the beds prepped. There is a lot to learn. It’s almost easier doing grain farming because there is a lot more involved with caring for flowers.”

Jill explained that there are all kinds of flowers that are seasonal. June, July, and August are when the largest variety of flowers are available. She said they try to have specialty flowers and many different colors that appeal to different people.

In terms of obstacles, Jill said the biggest challenge is humidity and weeds.

“Anyone who has a garden knows weeds are your worst enemy,” said Jill. “Weeds are the enemy we combat all the time. We do treat the flowers for gnats and fertilize them every week. Plants take up more space than you realize; you never have enough space.”

Jill said the Grover family loves working within the surrounding community.

“We try to work with the local businesses and send people to local areas,” said Jill. “We all support each other. That has been a really nice benefit—getting to know local businesspeople. It is a part of tourism in the area.”

Events within the community at Flowers at Grover Farms include the Carroll County Small Business Expo to help small businesses. It will be hosted at the farm on Friday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. Free vendor space is available. Register to attend at www.bit.ly/CarrollExpo.

On Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21, there will be the Bloom Bash, which will feature an Amateur Floral Design competition held Friday from 7-9 p.m. and the judging on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 9, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., there will be the Nationwide Dog Days of Summer Dog Pageant, sponsored by Kim Davis Agency in support of the Carroll County Dog Pound. There will be awards for Best Dressed, Best Tail Wag, and more. A food truck and guitar player will be present.

Closer to fall, there will be a Jane Austen-themed Soiree event for the ladies, with period costumes encouraged, on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Guests can pick their own flowers and arrange them using a unique book-shaped vase. There are only 16 spots available for this event.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., there will be a Beginner’s Modern Embroidery Workshop (Ballerina) featuring Alice Magee.

“We have to have different kinds of flowers to complement each other,” said Jill. “We offer the delivery of bouquets in our special delivery van.”

They are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Customers can order online and check the schedule of events at the website groverfarmsflowers.com and on Facebook. The farm is located at 504 Steubenville Rd. SE, Carrollton.