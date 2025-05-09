From Scratch to Atwood

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Head chef and owner of Louisville’s Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge, Demond Germany is sharing his expertise at the Atwood Lighthouse Bistro at Atwood Lake.

“My reputation preceded me, and they reached out to me to run the Atwood Lighthouse Bistro,” said Germany, who was born in Cleveland and started out washing dishes at the age of 14 at La Dolce Vita in Cleveland’s Little Italy.

It was there—washing dishes and then becoming a prep cook—that he decided he wanted to be a chef. He attended the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts.

“I just wanted to become great,” said Germany. “Every chef has to pick a part of the kitchen they specialize in, and I chose the saucier, who is in charge of stocks, soups and broths. I believe if you receive a mediocre dish, a sauce can salvage the dish—and sauces are very important.”

After various ventures, Germany opened his magnum opus in 2019: Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge in Louisville. He enjoys the balance between Scratch and the Lighthouse due to differing demographics and settings.

“The Atwood community wants to support this restaurant, but only if it is beneficial both ways,” said Germany, who created his new menu from the ground up. “It is a very approachable menu with burgers and chicken sandwiches as well as certain seafoods and higher-end steaks for those who look above the average meal.”

Germany is happy to report that since taking over in February, the Atwood Lighthouse Bistro has been busy week after week.

“I was fortunate the building came with all of the equipment, so all I had to do was make the menu,” said Germany. “I have a great staff here from top to bottom, with friendly people who want to do a great job.”

The Atwood Lighthouse Bistro will be open year-round and feature live music and entertainment. Hours are 4–9 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Memorial Day. Then hours change to 3–9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. There is a delivery program at lighthousebistro.net, delivering within a 14-mile radius.

Family Day will be every Sunday starting June 1, where kids eat free with any adult meal purchased all day. Germany plans to offer special brunch dates as well—follow The Lighthouse Bistro on Facebook for updates.

“I have a great staff in Louisville. They are still receiving 5-star reviews in Louisville with me not even in the building,” said Germany. “Summertime is kind of slow in Louisville, so it is a godsend to be able to be busy all year around no matter which restaurant I am at. Louisville is the steakhouse and finer dining, where this family-style location allows me to get creative with a burger or chicken sandwich—so it is fun for me.”

Opening Scratch a year before COVID, Germany said he noticed some trends and how the restaurant industry has evolved. One such change is that late diners are virtually non-existent. Restaurants now close at 9 p.m., following new guest trends, whereas in the past they could close at 11 p.m. He said another change is that restaurant owners have to be more involved in day-to-day operations as the industry shifts.

“If I would ever have a cook walk out or can’t make it to work, I can step in and take over,” said Germany. “My management style is very fluid. Cooking is a passion of mine. I tell culinary arts students this all the time: You go to be a good chef, and once you are good at cooking, you have to be a good leader. A restaurant is nothing without a good staff. I have become more of a great motivational speaker and empower people to chase their dream as well.”

Germany has promoted several cooks who have gone on to run their own restaurants and pointed them in the right direction.

“I always tell students to make sure you love what you are doing because if you don’t love it, the industry will chew you up and spit you out,” said Germany.

The Atwood Lighthouse Bistro is located at 9280 Atwood Lake Rd. NE, Mineral City.

Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge is located at 108 E. Main St., Louisville. Hours are 4–9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.