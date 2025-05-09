Mildred Pryor

Mildred Pryor, 90, of Malvern, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Mildred was born in Waynesburg, Ohio, on Nov. 13, 1934, to Silas J. and Frances (Kelly) Craig.

Mildred was a pillar of strength and grace within her community. Her unwavering dedication to the First Baptist Church of Malvern was a testament to her devout faith and commitment to her spiritual beliefs. Throughout her years, she found great joy and purpose in her involvement with the church, where she formed enduring friendships and left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Family was the cornerstone of Mildred’s life. She delighted in spending time with her loved ones, creating countless memories filled with laughter and love. Her warmth, wisdom and kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to cherish Mildred’s memory are two daughters, Bonnie Pryor of East Canton and Tracy Parker of Canton; a son, Tom Pryor of Canton; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Blanche Wathen of Cleveland and Francine Monroe of Navarre; and two brothers, Stanley (Sheila) Craig of Cleveland and Norman (Pam) Craig Sr. of Cleveland.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James Pryor Sr.; a son, James Pryor Jr.; two sisters, Delores Saylor and Gloria Monroe; and three brothers, Clarence Craig, James Craig and Curtis Craig.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Malvern, 311 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Henry Payden and the Rev. Bernard Newsome officiating.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Malvern.

Friends may express their condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114