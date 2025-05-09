Prayer and hope take spotlight at Carrollton Square

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Sun beamed down on the Carrollton Square for the annual National Day of Prayer event held May 1, sponsored by the Carroll County Ministerial Association. Church leaders, village officials and residents united in prayer across different denominations and walks of life.

Carroll County Commissioner Chris Modranski read the National Day of Prayer proclamation on behalf of the commissioners.

The flag was raised, followed by the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. The Carrollton High School Choir, along with Director Mindy Domer, sang a selection of religious and patriotic songs.

Mayor William Stoneman then read the village proclamation of National Day of Prayer.

Pastor Cynthia Hervey with the Ministerial Association gave the keynote speech, “Why We Are Here.”

Hervey spoke to the importance of being filled with the God of Hope and to empty oneself of whatever is holding one back.

“We cannot be filled by the God of Hope unless we are emptied of ourselves,” said Hervey. “Whatever’s holding you back or holding you down, God’s calling us to pour it out to the God of Hope and be filled. Have you ever thought of emptying yourself? But what about pouring it out and getting rid of it? Giving it to the Lord and saying, I’m done with this. It’s not helping me propel forward. I’m not getting stronger in my walk with you. I don’t see you. I don’t hear you. I need you, but I have all this stuff.”

Hervey explained that everyone needs hope, including the community and the government, along with everyone who is praying.

“Hope is, I believe in God, that he has a life for me to be lived, and I’m not carrying all this stuff with me, even if it’s good stuff,” said Hervey. “I’m not going to carry it with me into the rest of my day. Today, I’m going to pour it out and leave it to the God of Hope. He can fill me.”

Prayer concerns were speakers who would represent the different areas of life and occupations.

Beau Brace read agriculture; Fr. Jonas Shell read church; the Honorable Judge Sean Smith read civility; Pastor Tim Dyke read education/youth; Pastor Jonathan Naylor read family life; Chris Shepherd read the economy; Dr. Charles Naylor read government; Wendy Gotschall read healthcare; Pastor Gordon Warner read media; Chaplain Charles Pearson read military; and Deputy Jacob Baker read public safety and law enforcement.

“America the Beautiful” was sung as a prayer, led by Pastor Tim Dyck.

Hervey provided the closing comments and invitation to personal prayer.