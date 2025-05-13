Gene Campbell

Gene Campbell, a devoted father, grandfather and lifelong farmer, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Centreville Village in Carrollton.

Born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, Gene was a son of the late William and Mary Gow Campbell Sr.

A man of strong values and a deep-rooted love for the land, Gene dedicated his life to dairy farming, taking pride in the hard work and discipline that came with it. He also served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army Reserve.

Gene was a cherished member of Mt. Pleasant Church in Carrollton, where his faith and sense of community ran deep. He found joy in simple pleasures, especially square dancing, a pastime that reflected his warm spirit and love of fellowship. He shared many happy years with his beloved wife, Judy, until her passing in 2022.

He is survived by his son, John (Jennifer) Campbell; daughter, Beverly (Rob) McClure; two granddaughters, Ashley Campbell (fiance Greg Decker) and Morgan (Cody) Icenhower; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Karissa. He also leaves behind his sister, Donna Stefanik.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, William Campbell Jr. and Clyde Campbell.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Centreville Village and Traditions Hospice for the kindness and compassion they showed Gene in his final days.

Funeral services for Gene will be held Friday, May 16, 2025, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Steve Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that memorial donations be made in Gene’s name to Traditions Health Hospice, 238 Front Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.