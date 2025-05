The Suburban Garden Club will hold its annual bake sale and plant fundraiser on May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1148 Daringer Ave., Carrollton. Pictured are members Susan Rutledge, left, Dee Dee Michel, Linda Moreland and Janice Holland. A raffle item for the event is a stained-glass bicycle wheel designed by a local artist. Tickets are available from members and at the Carroll County Art Center. The drawing will take place at the conclusion of the sale.