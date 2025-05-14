Wilma L. Russell

Wilma L. Russell, 87, of Malvern, passed away Monday, May 12, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born June 17, 1937, in Malvern to William and Leota (Crawford) Wetzel.

She worked for Hollywood Chocolates in Malvern and retired from Fisher’s Big Wheel in Minerva. She was a lifetime member of the Malvern United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1955 as salutatorian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Russell, who died in 2018.

She is survived by three daughters, Dixie Hawkins of Carrollton, Penny McDaniel of Wilmore, Kentucky, and Cindy (Hector) Guzman of Canton; a son, Scott (Janice) Russell of Minerva; a sister, Darlene Burns of Minerva; 12 grandchildren, Kevin (Katie) Russell, Heather (JD) Bryan, Anthony Guzman, Sarah (Danny) Wingerter, Julie (Matt) Mattox, Andrew McDaniel, Caleb (Aria) McDaniel, Jacklyn (Adam) Bialosky, Joshua McDaniel, Susanna McDaniel (Josh Masner), Jessica (Steven) Teppert and Brett (Piper) Russell; and six great-grandchildren, David Bryan, Alexis Bryan, Gabriel Guzman, Arthur Russell, Abigail Wingerter and Scottlyn Mattox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 16, at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with the Rev. Allen Hill officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman-Canton Hospice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.