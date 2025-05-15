Carrollton Police to begin yard ordinance enforcement June 1

Mowing season has begun, and summer is fast approaching. The Carrollton Police Department is giving residents an opportunity to clean up their yards before enforcement begins on Ordinance 557.01, which pertains to the mowing and trimming of properties.

Kimble will hold a Spring Cleanup Curbside Collection Event on Thursday, May 22, in the Village of Carrollton.

Items not accepted during the cleanup include:

— Hazardous or toxic waste

— Oil, auto parts, and batteries

— Steel drums and ashes

— Appliances containing Freon, such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers

— Liquids and paints

— Tires and computer monitors

— Concrete, stones, dirt, sand, and brick

— Construction and demolition materials

— Fluorescent bulbs and gas cans

— Any flammable or combustible materials

Items that cannot be bagged must be cut to under four feet in length and weigh less than 50 pounds. Appliances containing Freon must have the Freon removed and be tagged by a certified technician.

Please note: 55-gallon drums, barrels, and cardboard boxes are not acceptable containers and may not be used. Upholstered furniture, mattresses, box springs, and rolled carpet must be sealed and wrapped in plastic.

“We are giving everybody until June 1 to have their yards clear before we start issuing warnings and citations,” said Chief Tim Timberlake. “We do not want to just start going around handing these out without giving everyone a chance to get their yards cleaned up.”

Ordinance 557.01 states:

“No person owning or having charge of land within the village shall fail to keep such property free and clear from all noxious weeds and rank vegetation or allow grass, weeds, and vegetation to grow in excess of six (6) inches on lots owned or controlled by him.”

Further, Paragraph C states:

“Whoever violates any of the provisions of this section is guilty of a minor misdemeanor.”

Chief Timberlake added that the Police Department will also begin issuing warnings and citations for junk motor vehicles, including vehicles without valid registrations.