CHS wins conference title for first time in a quarter century

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

Twenty-five years. Let that sink in. It’s a hallmark in the annals of time. Whether it be anniversaries or employment, there’s something special about a quarter of a century.

And it has been that long since Carrollton last won a conference title in baseball.

Twenty-five years. So long ago that the Eastern Buckeye Conference didn’t even exist yet. In 2000, it was known as the Northeastern Buckeye Conference, and Curt Hensley—a legend in the pantheon of Carrollton coaches—manned the dugout.

Well, you can erase those 25 years, because this year’s iteration of the Warriors has done it. After a quarter-century in the wilderness, the Warriors (16-4, 9-1), thanks to a dominating run over the past three weeks, have claimed the EBC crown outright.

Carrollton boasts a nine-game winning streak and has won 12 of its last 13 games. But even more impressive is the way this team has steamrolled its competition during that stretch. Since defeating Salem 10-0 on April 23, the Warriors went on a six-game run that culminated in an 18-4 rout of Minerva to clinch the title. Of those six games, five were against EBC opponents, and Carrollton outscored them by a combined 70-13.

Brian Connelly, who has led the program for seven years, isn’t surprised by his squad’s explosiveness. And for him, it all comes down to discipline and senior leadership.

“We saw spurts in scrimmages,” Connelly said of the Warriors’ offensive capability. “I knew that’s who we were; we just needed reps and to get the season going. I have four great senior leaders—[Landon] James, [Landon] McClelland, [Jacob] Whitmore and [Garrett] Broadwater. Couldn’t ask for any better. They’ve taken everything we preach and practice over the last four years and showed the rest of these guys what’s up.”

This past week, Carrollton played at Minerva, then hosted West Branch and Minerva again, winning all three games by scores of 11-2, 12-3, and 18-4. The final game against Minerva, which ended after four and a half innings thanks to a 10-run second inning, clinched the title for the Warriors.

Was there a letdown after that cathartic moment—the realization that this team accomplished what no other Carrollton squad had in 25 years?

Nope. The next day, the Warriors hosted Tusky Valley for a doubleheader and handled business with a 17-14, 9-5 sweep to keep their streak intact and their momentum alive. That’s because this team, according to Connelly, isn’t satisfied with just a conference crown. For now, though, it’s about beating whoever lines up in the opposing dugout.

“The talent is there,” Connelly said. “Now we need the focus and the killer instinct it takes to keep advancing. One game at a time. Tomorrow is East Liverpool. That’s all we know.”

Because there’s another number swirling around inside this team’s collective mind—one not as flashy as 25, but just as important, if not more so. That number is 31.

Thirty-one years ago, Carrollton won a district title. In 1994, the Warriors lost in the Division II Dublin regional semifinals to eventual state champion Hebron Lakewood.

“Our next goal is to win districts,” Connelly said. “It won’t be easy. Tough teams in our bracket. One game at a time, one team at a time. No matter what it takes, we’ll continue to pack our lunch and go to work every day. And just flat-out bring it. Period.”

Win or lose, one thing is certain: this team will always bring it.