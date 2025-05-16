Dr. Steven Varney brings holistic health to Carrollton

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Varney Family Wellness Center has opened in Carrollton, offering a holistic approach to the body and mind.

Dr. Steven M. Varney, D.C., decided to bring his Canton practice to Carrollton because he felt there was a need for the holistic methodology in the Carrollton area. He started in Canton in 1985. He has lived 21 years in Carrollton, and his sons all graduated from Carrollton.

“I felt there was a need in Carrollton to be fulfilled for my approach to wellness,” said Varney.

Varney said the reason he decided to move into the holistic whole-body health route is because, as a chiropractor, he noticed customers kept coming back and he wasn’t actually fixing the problem.

“I was frustrated people couldn’t hold their body balance and hold their adjustments and kept having to come back with the same problem,” said Varney. “After two months or three months, customers would say, ‘I still got this pain, and this pain still comes back,’ and I was thinking that doesn’t sound right.”

Varney discovered overall stress factors in life keep causing weakness in the body. A personal experience has been pain between his shoulder blades, and he was given digestive enzymes — and the pain went away. Organ stress can cause bodily pain throughout the body.

“Ultimately, pain is not the enemy, it is nature’s warning sign,” said Varney.

Varney applies what is called kinesiology, which is specific muscle testing that relates to what muscle is continually weak — and this usually leads to an organ making it weak. Varney can do a muscle test on customers to help better determine how to treat the problem they may have.

“Dr. Varney is trained in so many different specialties, and he is a wellness chiropractor,” said Lisa, who has worked with him for years. “This just makes a huge difference in a personal adjustment per person. It is an individual adjustment every time you come in, depending on what your body’s doing.”

Varney stressed the importance of holistic, organic whole foods because they break down and absorb into the body better. Over-the-counter and other generic vitamins are synthetic and do not break down nearly as much.

“If you don’t have the nutritional foundation, you can’t heal,” said Lisa. “When you get an adjustment and the body is not holding the adjustment, usually it is a nutritional deficiency. That is why we do chiropractic and nutrition hand in hand, so your body can actually heal. We understand this may be harming ourselves business-wise, but we take great pride in seeing our patients less. If many customers come in but are not healing, they’re not getting better. And if they are not getting better, we are not doing our jobs.”

They explained holistic healthcare and whole food supplements allow the body to heal. Prescribed medication is more of a bandage because it suppresses symptoms but also can harm the body by taking away stomach acid, so people can’t digest protein properly.

“The Carrollton community has really been accepting and supportive of us,” said Varney. “I invite anyone to visit the office and see what we are about.”

Varney specializes in wellness chiropractic, nutritional response muscle testing, clinical nutrition and weight loss, lifestyle coaching, heart sound recording, whole food supplements, nasal release technique training and more.

Anyone interested in visiting the wellness center can find it in Guess Plaza at 1115 Canton Road, Carrollton. Those interested can call 330-205-5519 or the Canton office at 330-477-5654.

“Through alleviating stress, changing diet and getting the energy flowing, the body can conquer anything,” said Varney.