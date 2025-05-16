Malvern inducts first National Art honorees

Malvern High School has made school history by inducting its first-ever class into the newly established Malvern High School chapter of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS).

The evening of May 8 marked a proud milestone in the district’s commitment to the arts, according to Brown Local School Superintendent Mark Scott.

The National Art Honor Society is a prestigious national organization that recognizes high school students who demonstrate excellence in the visual arts, strong character, scholarship, and service. The ten inducted students represent the best of Malvern’s artistic talent and dedication.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the leadership of Mrs. Rosta, Malvern’s K-12 art teacher, whose passion and commitment to her students and the arts have transformed the school’s art program,” Scott said.

“Teaching art from kindergarten through senior year is no easy task. It takes not only artistic skill and patience but a deep love for students and the creative process. Mrs. Rosta has given our students a platform to thrive,” Supt. Scott shared.

“Under Mrs. Rosta’s guidance, the Malvern art department has grown year after year and has become a source of pride for the entire Brown Local School District,” he added.

NAHS President Sarah Rodgers addressed guests during the event, sharing her hopes for the new chapter to inspire future artists.

“Creating art has been some of my greatest memories at MHS,” Rodgers said. She expressed gratitude to the community for its support and encouraged her peers to continue building a strong art program.

David Krutilek was honored as the chapter’s vice president, joining Rodgers in leading the new group of ten inducted students.

Following the formal induction ceremony, guests and students enjoyed refreshments while viewing a student art show featuring a wide variety of creative works from across grade levels. The showcase offered a glimpse into the exceptional talent of the NAHS students.

Supt. Scott summed up the evening by saying, “I am so proud of the growth of our art program at Brown Local Schools. We are a small town with big talent — it is a great day to be a Malvern Hornet.”