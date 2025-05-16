New Carroll County Auditor is sworn in

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County has a new county auditor!

Staci Brady, who was appointed to the position at the May 8 meeting of the Carroll County Republican Central and Executive Committee, was sworn in Monday morning (May 12) by Carroll County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Sean R.H. Smith.

Brady succeeds Lynn Fairclough, who resigned and retired April 30.

Brady was one of three candidates who applied with the GOP Central Committee to fill the auditor’s unexpired term, which ends March 7, 2027.

The new auditor has 13 years of experience in the auditor’s office, including 10 years as chief deputy auditor. She says her leadership and dedication have contributed significantly to the continued success of the Carroll County Auditor’s Office.

With a strong background in administration and real estate — and the payroll and budgetary knowledge she has gained over the last few years — Staci says she is committed to upholding the highest standards of service that Carroll County taxpayers expect.

Before her work in the auditor’s office, Staci was employed at Community Title Agency, where she gained knowledge of legal documents such as deeds and developed real estate research skills.

Prior to that, she was employed for more than 10 years as a production manager, graphic designer and page layout designer with AdvantagePages (a local phone book company), where she gained extensive experience in customer service and managing employees.

Staci graduated with high distinction from Stark State College of Technology in 2010 with an Associate of Applied Business in Legal Assisting Technology.

Outside of her professional role, Staci is a member of the Carroll County Republican Women and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. She previously served on the Carroll County Republican Central & Executive Committee, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and the Malvern Rotary Club.

She and her husband, Tim Jr., reside in Harrison Township. They have two daughters: Lexi and her husband, Ethan, will be blessing the Bradys with their first grandchild this year; and their youngest daughter, Ali, who will be marrying her fiancé, Kyle, this fall.

Staci says she is honored to accept the appointment as Carroll County auditor and looks forward to continuing to work hard for the people of Carroll County.