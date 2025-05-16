Pop-Up Pantry serves 219 at first community event

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank brought its Pop-Up Pantry to Carrollton Church of Christ for its first free food distribution on May 7.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Carroll County community partners provided food for 66 families and 219 individuals at the inaugural event. There was enough food for 150 families, and the extra food was given to local food pantries at no cost.

“The health department is excited to be a partner with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to provide food access to our families in need,” said Carroll County Health Commissioner Kelly Morris. “Healthy living is one of the county’s health priorities, and addressing food insecurity is an area we are focusing on as a community. This is a step in the right direction.”

The Pop-Up Pantry will be held monthly on the first Wednesday of each month at the Church of Christ parking lot on Moody Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. It will take place rain or shine, and there is no need to bring boxes or bags, as they will be provided. There is income eligibility but no restrictions on residency or frequency of attending other food pantries. The event is open to anyone who meets eligibility requirements, such as those who qualify for WIC or Medicaid.

There is also an opportunity to pick up food for someone else, as long as they are eligible. A form must be signed by the person receiving the food. For more information, contact Lisa Winkler at the health department or Tonya Meyers at the Senior Center to obtain the form.

“Todd Schlereth, the program outreach coordinator for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, approached organizations in the county about our willingness to partner to provide their 10th Pop-Up Food Pantry in their region,” said Morris. “We are the first pop-up in a rural community. All partner organizations in the county see the need and have agreed to support the Pop-Up Pantry through volunteering and marketing. Getting the word out is so important for our community to learn about the service.”

Volunteers at the inaugural May 7 event included Tina Bernard, Teresa Long, Lisa Winkler, Brianna Burkhart, Jessica Slater, Rose McNinch, Kelly Morris, Theresa Harrison, and Todd Schlereth from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

“It was exciting to see all the people who came out for our first Pop-Up Food Pantry,” said Lisa Winkler, community prevention coordinator at CCGHD. “I am grateful for the opportunity for our community to have an additional resource to access food.”

For any questions or more information on the Pop-Up Food Pantry, call the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank at 330-535-6900 or visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/pop-food-pantries.