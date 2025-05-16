Ronald Peterson

Ronald Peterson, 91, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover.

Born Nov. 11, 1933, in Unionport, Ohio, he was a son of the late Marion and Mary McBain Peterson.

A proud veteran, Ron served his country honorably in the United States Army. He later dedicated his professional life as a skilled member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 94. A man of quiet strength and integrity, Ron valued hard work, service and community.

He was also a longtime member of the American Legion and a devoted supporter of Carrollton High School athletics. Together with his beloved wife, Etta Mae, Ron held season tickets to numerous sports for decades, faithfully cheering on local student-athletes and fostering school spirit.

Ron is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Etta Mae Hull; two sons, Gary (Julie) Peterson of Strasburg and Terry (Nannette) Peterson of Jackson Township; and five cherished grandchildren who brought great joy to his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.

A graveside service honoring Ron’s life and military service will be held at noon Monday, May 19, 2025, in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton with Pastor Dale Chryst officiating. Full military honors will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s name to the Carrollton Warriors Athletic Booster Club, 205 Scio Road, Carrollton, OH 44615.