Ruby E. Gantz

Ruby E. Gantz, 90, of rural Dellroy, Ohio, passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 15, 2025, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 10, 1935, in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, and was the daughter of the late Joe and Viola (Davis) Swiney.

Her husband, Robert E. Gantz, whom she married Feb. 29, 1956, in Malvern, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2011.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Campbell Sr., four brothers and one sister.

Ruby was formerly employed at NAPA in Carrollton, worked as a janitor at the Atwood Yacht Club, and operated a press at The Free Press Standard. She also babysat the children of her long-time friend Anne Green when they were young.

Ruby loved to cut hair and enjoyed sewing. She enjoyed cleaning her house (and kept it that way) and making a batch of baked beans and cornbread for her family. For entertainment, she watched The Incredible Dr. Pol, NCIS, her favorite soap opera The Young and the Restless, and RFD-TV shows, including Hee Haw. Additionally, she enjoyed listening to a variety of music, including polka and country. Ruby loved her feline friends, but her favorite cat was Emma.

Ruby used her influence to get her grandchildren to favor Ramen noodles. She enjoyed her morning coffee and was fond of attending yard sales. She often went on shopping excursions with her sister-in-law Jean and other family members. She liked the time she spent visiting with her friends and family. Her grandchildren were precious to her, and she spoiled them at every opportunity.

Ruby possessed an outgoing personality. She loved to talk to people and was not shy about expressing her opinion on any subject — and of course, she always believed she was right. Even when she disagreed or became upset, she never ceased caring for the people in her life. She was blessed with the company of lifelong friends, including Rena Gallentine, Velma Harrison, Mike Zanda and Rosebud Horshack. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In the final days and weeks of her life, she received care from Aultman Hospice in her home. Her family has great appreciation for her hospice caregivers Kelly, Gale, Julie, Deb and Chaplain Darrell. She is now with her husband, Robert Gantz, whom she loved with all her heart.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Campbell of Dellroy; her grandchildren, Ashley Gantz and Mrs. Brittanie (Ashutosh) Pradhan, both of Dellroy, and Richard (Marissa) Campbell Jr. of Sherrodsville; and her five great-grandchildren, Ella Cutlip and Abagail, Eleanor, Haden and Emmett Campbell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with the Rev. Milo Baker officiating.

Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website: www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225