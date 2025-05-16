Sandra Sue Lee

Sandra Sue Lee, 61, of Canton, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Lee was born in Alliance, Ohio, on July 15, 1963, to the late Walter Vincent Mobley and Donna Lee (Roudebush) Mobley.

Known for her commitment to helping others, she spent much of her career working with Ohio Mentor, where her kindness and empathy touched the lives of many.

Sandra’s professional journey was marked by a variety of roles that showcased her nurturing spirit. She worked as a nurse’s aide, bringing comfort and care to those in need. As an activity director and at day care centers, she enriched the lives of young ones and seniors alike, fostering joy and creativity. Her role as a substitute teacher allowed her to inspire and guide students, while her work in in-home healthcare provided personalized support to individuals and families.

Sandra found fulfillment in sewing and crafts, creating pieces that reflected her artistic talent. Her passion for genealogy and history revealed a curiosity and appreciation for the stories of the past, enriching her understanding of the world.

Sandra’s life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to helping others and her love for learning and creativity.

Those left to cherish her memory are a brother, Paul (Sheila) Mobley of Beloit; a daughter, Shannon (Kyle) Egnot of Canton; a son, Nathan Lee of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Aiden and Ryleigh.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ed Barnes of North Industry Christian Church officiating.

Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Friends may express their condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114