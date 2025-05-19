Helen Otto

On May 7, 2025, Helen Otto went to be with her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Otto Sr.

Her beloved family members who remain are her children, Joni Oldaker, Janet (Richard) Stone, Jeanne (Brad) Mrkva, and Albert Otto Jr.; grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Oldaker, Kari (Wes) Hamilton, Jessica Stone, Brianna Otto, and Nathan Otto; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Aubrey, Ben, Charlie, Emilia, Stone, and Reed; and siblings, June (Tom) Elson and Edward (Barbara) Burchfield.

God was always in her thoughts each day and the joy of belonging to Him. His presence was a comfort to her as she faced life’s challenges. She trusted in Him and the promises proclaimed in His word, the Bible. The Lord was always faithful.

She served in church ministry as a choir member and soloist. She organized a nursery and served as its director. She was also active in the visitation ministry, which reached out to the needs of members and welcomed new visitors.

She is now enjoying the Lord and will forevermore. She is home with her Lord and the loved ones who have gone before her, awaiting the reunion day.

A memorial service in remembrance of Helen will be held Friday, May 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.