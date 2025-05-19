Mable “Joanne” Kluskey

With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Mable “Joanne” Kluskey, affectionately known as Gram, who departed this life peacefully at the age of 91.

Born on July 17, 1933, in Cambridge, Ohio, Joanne was a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and proud great-grandmother who lived a long and beautiful life rooted in faith, family and love.

In addition to her parents, Mable was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Kluskey; her daughter, Joyce; one grandchild; and seven siblings.

Joanne is survived by her three daughters: Peggy (Mike Christner), Kathy Wolfe and Diane (Brian Wasik), who were the pride and joy of her life. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy. To all of them, she was more than just a grandmother—she was Gram, the heart of the family.

Her family meant everything to her, and there was truly nothing she wouldn’t do for her children and grandchildren. She always gave us a home to come back to—many of us lived with her at different times in our lives, and she made sure no one ever went without. Her love was constant, her support unwavering, and her door always open.

She was a devoted member of the Sandy Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship and fun she found with her friends in the Red Hat Society of Carrollton. Joanne lived with grace and good humor. She shared her love for music by singing and playing piano for her church. She found joy in her flower garden, loved to play bingo, and never turned down a long scenic car ride. Her warmth, wit and selfless heart made her a friend to many and a matriarch her family deeply admired.

Joanne was truly loved by many and will be profoundly missed. Her memory will live on in the lives she touched and the legacy of love she leaves behind.

Funeral services honoring Joanne will be held Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.