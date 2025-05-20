Dusty R. Rhome

Dusty R. Rhome, 67, of Minerva, passed away Monday, May 19, 2025, in the Arbors of Minerva.

He was born Jan. 11, 1958, in Alliance to the late Frank and Charlotte (Custer) Rhome.

He worked at Burns Cold Forge and then Formtech for 28 years and retired from Superior Dairy. He was a member of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department from 1987 to 2007 and retired as a captain and a member of the Carroll County Arson Task Force.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1976 and was a member of the Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199 for 45 years. He enjoyed the outdoors — hunting, fishing and cutting wood.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ellen (LeBeau) Rhome, whom he married Aug. 5, 1978; daughter, Becky (Aaron) Stoller of Minerva; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Randy) Smith of Malvern; brother, Daryl Rhome of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Donnie (Julie) LeBeau of Malvern and Darren LeBeau (Dave Stinson) of Medina; grandson, Jacob (Marissa) Stoller of Geneva; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, including a Last Alarm service, will be held Saturday, May 24, at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, two hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.