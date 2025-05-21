Carolyn S. Falconer

Carolyn Sue Falconer, 82, of Minerva, went home to be with her Lord on May 20, 2025, after a job well done and a life well lived.

Born Nov. 30, 1942, to the late Raymond and Bertha (Nicholson) Leishman, Sue was a proud graduate of Salineville High School, The Ohio State University and Kent State University, where she earned her master’s degree while working full time and raising her family. She was a teacher at Steubenville, Minerva and West Branch schools, retiring from West Branch after a total of 36 years as an educator teaching history, general science, and specializing in chemistry and physics.

Sue married Bruce W. Falconer on Dec. 19, 1964. In 1970, they built their home just east of Minerva, where they raised their two children, Robert J. (Christina) Falconer and Christine L. (Jeff Yoder) Falconer.

A pillar of her church, she wore many hats working tirelessly for the Lord. From chairing multiple committees, assuming leadership roles, and teaching children’s and adult classes alike, to simply helping anyone in need or seeking the solace of faith, Sue quietly touched and changed many lives. She led by example, and those who knew her will miss her profoundly.

As a teacher, she was one tough cookie, as her many students and colleagues over the years will verify — but she was tough because she cared deeply about their success. She relished hearing from former students how they excelled at the college level after having “survived” her high school classes.

Sue was an avid reader of all genres and a die-hard Buckeyes fan — even having been known to dive for fumbles on her living room floor in her younger days while cheering them on.

She is survived by her children; two grandchildren, Rachelle (Tommy) Smith and Ryan (Holly) Falconer, both of Minerva; four great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jerry Leishman and Wayne Leishman; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cousin, whom she considered a sister, Donna Kay Fittro.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Bruce, she was preceded in death by her brother, John, who passed away recently.

In keeping with Sue’s wishes, a private family graveside service was held at Moultrie Chapel and Cemetery with her pastor and friend, Michael Bullock, officiating.

A celebration of this beautiful life will be hosted by her family at a later date.

Anyone wishing to honor Sue’s memory is encouraged to do so by making a donation in her name to her church, Bayard Community Church, 10333 Bayard Road, Minerva, Ohio 44657.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.