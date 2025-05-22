Final walk through CHS

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

They came from near and far to get one final look inside the halls and classrooms where thousands of memories were made. On Saturday, May 17, Carrollton Exempted Village Schools hosted public tours of the elementary and former high school buildings ahead of their permanent closure.

The buildings, which have served generations of local students, will soon be taken offline as the district completes its transition into newer facilities. The event drew a steady flow of visitors, between 400 and 500 people during the two-day event, according to Carrollton Schools Supt. David Davis, including former students, teachers, and staff members—many of whom had not stepped foot inside the school in decades.

The weekend brought in alumni from across Ohio and beyond. Visitors traveled from locations such as Kentucky and Columbus to attend the walk-through and pay tribute to their alma mater. Several former graduates and longtime Carrollton residents took time to share memories and locate their old classrooms, lockers, and favorite gathering spots.

David (Dave) Tinlin, a 1967 CHS graduate and former school mascot, was among the early visitors on Saturday. Tinlin strolled through the building with evident nostalgia, reflecting on the years he spent in the now-retiring facilities.

Other Carrollton High School graduates in attendance included Denny Hoobler, a 1968 graduate from Columbus (Upper Arlington); Jeanine Tinlin Day of Dellroy, Class of 1970; and Rodger and Cindy Roof, both members of the Class of 1968. Don Haines of North Canton, a 1981 graduate, also made the trip to reconnect with former classmates and revisit the familiar setting.

Craig Winters, a 1965 CHS graduate, former principal, and longtime educator in the Carrollton Schools, also took part in the event. Winters was seen sharing memories with former students and colleagues as he toured classrooms he once taught in and led as an administrator.

Visitors were welcomed at the doors by Carrollton Schools Superintendent David Davis and Board of Education President Dan Ries, who helped guide guests and answer questions. Attendees were given the opportunity to tour the facilities at their own pace, with many stopping for photos and quiet moments of reflection along the way.

Classrooms were left largely intact for the tours, allowing alumni and former staff to see many familiar features from their school days. In some rooms, visitors located their former desks or chalkboards, now gently worn with age. Others paused in hallways to admire trophies and murals, including the well-known Warrior wall in the cafeteria, which served as a popular backdrop for photos.

The event was part of a broader effort by the district to give the community an opportunity to say goodbye to the buildings that housed thousands of students over the decades. With the modernization of Carrollton Schools and the completion of the newer educational campus, the decision was made to retire the aging facilities.

For many, the visit served not just as a farewell, but as a reminder of the close-knit community and shared history that Carrollton Schools represent. As the district moves forward, the memories preserved within these walls will remain an enduring part of the school’s legacy.