Memorial Day services planned across Carroll County

Memorial Day services are being planned for Monday, May 26, in Carrollton and area towns and villages. Following is a list of those services:

Carrollton

Carroll County Sheriff and Air Force veteran Calvin Graham will be the guest speaker for Carrollton’s Memorial Day services to be held Monday, May 26, at Westview Cemetery.

Graham completed basic training in June 1985 at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, and attended technical school at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois. He was stationed at RAF Bentwaters, Suffolk, United Kingdom, with the 81st Tactical Fighter Wing, 92nd Fighter Squadron, A-10 Aircraft from 1985–1987. Upon his return to the States, Graham finished his enlistment at England Air Force Base, Louisiana, 23rd Tactical Fighter Wing, 74th Fighter Squadron Flying Tigers, in March 1989.

A parade will form and step off at 10 a.m. on 3rd St. NE (School Street), followed by an 11 a.m. program at Westview Cemetery.

James Newbold, quartermaster for VFW Post 3301, will serve as master of ceremonies at the cemetery services, which will include an opening prayer by Tim Cashen, American Legion Post 428 chaplain, followed by the national anthem and selections played by the Carrollton High School band.

Laying of the wreaths at the two memorials will be by veterans Jack Rutledge and Eleanor Cox and auxiliary member Marge Howell.

Three volley rifle salutes will be fired in remembrance of those who have passed, followed by taps played by Isabella Nuzzolillo and Joshua Hussler. The closing prayer will be given by Tim Cashen and a farewell to all in attendance.

Augusta Sunday Program

A Memorial Day program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 25, in Augusta Cemetery.

Malvern Ceremonies

Malvern’s Memorial Day ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. with a parade at the Malvern Historical Society, stopping at the Catholic Cemetery for a ceremony and continuing to Bethlehem Cemetery for the Memorial Day service. The speaker will be William “Bill” Logozzo, a 22-year Army veteran with active duty, active reserve time and reserve time.

Logozzo had active duty in Vietnam and various other areas, retiring after Desert Storm in 1992.

He is a native of Magnolia and graduated from Malvern High School in 1964. He is a member of Malvern American Legion Post 375 and a life member of VFW Post 3120 in Minerva. He also is a past commander of the Carroll County 40/8 and resides in Malvern.

Leesville

Leesville’s Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Community Chapel and proceed to the cemetery, where the service will be held.

Bowerston

The annual Memorial Day celebration will be held at the Community Park, with music beginning at 11:45 a.m. provided by DJ Troy Akins and the Conotton Valley High School band. Dirk Harkins will be the keynote speaker.

Minerva Area Services

The West Township Memorial Association will hold services for Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, at Moultrie Chapel, located on SR 172 in Moultrie. The chapel is located two miles east of New Franklin, north of Minerva.

The outdoor portion of the service will begin at 2 p.m. with the salute from VFW Post 4120 of Minerva. The march to decorate the graves with cut flowers will follow. Piper Locke, a fifth grader from Minerva Elementary School, will recite the Gettysburg Address. Patriotic music and taps will be provided by the Minerva Community Band.

The program will move inside the chapel. Featured speaker will be Todd Locke of Minerva. Attending veterans will be recognized. Special music will be provided by Carys Hooser, a recent Minerva High School graduate. Joseph Ellis will lead the congregation in a group singing. Ice cream will be served after the program.

The Don V Cross American Legion Post #357 and the Donald G Whetstone VFW Post 4120 has announced Memorial Day Services.

The Memorial Program at Liberty Cemetery, Blade Road in Paris Township, will begin at 1:30 PM on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The program will include Village of Minerva Administrator George Mytinger. A student from Minerva Middle School will give the Gettysburg Address and the Minerva Middle School Band will do a patriotic musical selection. Rev. Peggy Garner will offer the invocation and benediction. VFW Post 4120 will provide the 3 Volley Salute and taps.

Minerva Village Administrator Greg Mytinger graduated from Kent State University, then Ashland University with a master’s (MBA) in business. He comes to Minerva after serving as the parks and recreation director for Streetsboro for 13 years.

The Memorial Program at the Valley Street Cemetery in Minerva will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025. A brief ceremony will be held by VFW Post 4120 at the Valley Street Cemetery with the 3 Volley Salute and taps.

Services at East Lawn Cemetery, East Line Street, Minerva will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 26, 2025. At the East Lawn Cemetery, the program will include Police Chief Larry Gardner of Minerva Ohio.

A student from Minerva Middle School will give the Gettysburg Address and the Minerva High School Concert Band will do a patriotic musical selection. Pastor Leamon Whitehead will offer the invocation and benediction. VFW Post 4120 will provide the 3 Volley Salute, taps, and the laying of the wreath.

Police Chief Larry Gardner has been a member of the Minerva Police Department since April 2010 and has served as interim chief and deputy chief. Gardner graduated from Carrollton High School in 2003, where he excelled in cross country and track and field. He attended Shawnee State University. He graduated from what was then known as Jefferson Community College Police Academy in Steubenville at the head of his class.

Todd Locke: A Life of Service and Leadership

Born in 1978 and raised in Weston, West Virginia, Todd Locke embarked on a remarkable journey of service and dedication when he joined the United States Marine Corps in 1996. His career in the military began with aviation mechanics, leading him to Aviation School in Pensacola, Florida.

After departing active duty in 2001, Todd continued to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves in Cleveland for a year, ultimately completing his distinguished military service.

