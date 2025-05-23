CHS choir seniors earn top music honors

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Several members of Carrollton High School’s choral music department were recognized for their achievements in the vocal music program at the 2025 Spring Choir Concert and senior recognition held April 30.

The annual spring concert serves as both a performance showcase and a celebration of the accomplishments of the students involved in the school’s vocal music program. The event featured musical performances by the choir as well as recognition of the graduating seniors who have contributed to the program throughout their high school careers.

The eight vocal music senior award recipients, who were recognized by CHS Choir Director Mindy Domer, are Emily Grove, Comeback Kid (commitment to quality music under any circumstance); Alexis Spears – National School Choral Award (merit, ability, achievement of outstanding contributions to the success of the high school vocal program — must study music); Coral Citro – Director’s Award for Chorus (qualities which lend something above and beyond to the choral classroom); Jaden Smith – Comeback Kid (commitment to quality music under any circumstance); Connor Welch – Noteworthy of Distinction (extraordinary performance, determination, diligence and accelerated growth); Alexis Arnold – Excellence in Leadership (choir officer all four years of high school); Madison Bryan – Outstanding Choir Senior (exhibits high dedication, commitment and a positive attitude); and Ivy Slutz – Chopin Piano Prize (advanced skill in piano).

Each award reflects a unique aspect of dedication, talent, and character demonstrated by the recipients throughout their involvement in the music program. Students were selected based on criteria including musical excellence, growth, leadership, and perseverance.

The concert and awards night not only highlighted individual achievements but also underscored the strength and quality of the CHS choral program. Under the direction of Mindy Domer, the program continues to offer students the opportunity to develop their musical abilities while contributing to a collaborative and disciplined ensemble.

As the seniors prepare for graduation, the recognition of their musical contributions serves as a sendoff celebrating their efforts and encouraging continued pursuit of the arts in their future endeavors.