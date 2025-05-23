Malvern boys, girls claim IVC North track titles

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

Track

Talk about a historic showing. The Malvern track squads made school history at the Inter-Valley Conference Championships, hosted by Newcomerstown High School on May 15. Both the boys and girls teams captured IVC North titles — the first time ever for the boys and the first time since the 1980s for the girls.

The teams were so evenly matched, they each placed fourth overall at the meet — the girls scoring 66 points and the boys 67 — but their top finishes among North Division schools secured the championship sweep.

A major contributor to the Lady Hornets’ success was Mya Doughty. The speedster won the 400-meter dash in 59.80 seconds and placed second in the 200 (26.35). Doughty was joined in the winner’s circle by Audrey Sikorsky, who won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Sikorsky also placed fifth in the 800.

Other top finishes came from Kami Rayborn, who was third in the 400; Emma Maher, who placed sixth in both the 100 and 300 hurdles; and Avery Sprague, who finished seventh in the 100. Rayne Theiss placed seventh in the long jump, while Kenna Ball was eighth in the 3,200. Lastly, the Hornets’ 4×400 and 4×200 relays placed second and third, respectively.

For the boys, it came as no surprise that Parker Bowe dominated the throwing events, winning both the shot put (57-10.5) and discus (173-2). Owen Ball was another big scorer for the Hornets, placing second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

Julius Gore added a sixth-place finish in the 100, and in the 800, Cooper Dorr and Eric Swain placed sixth and seventh. Camrin Detchon took eighth in the 1,600, and Luke Thomas was also eighth in the high jump.

The Hornets found success in all four relays as the 4×800 placed second, the 4×400 finished third, the 4×200 was fourth and the 4×100 placed fifth.

Baseball

The Hornets had a busy week as the regular season wound down, playing four games in four days — including a home-and-away series against East Canton on May 13 and 14, followed by out-of-conference matchups against Wellsville and St. Thomas Aquinas.

In the home game against East Canton, Malvern scored early to take a 4-1 lead and added two insurance runs in the sixth inning for a 6-1 win. Owen Warth and Cooper Kiehl combined on a four-hitter, while Cam Good belted two doubles and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.

The next day, Malvern visited East Canton — and what a difference a day makes. East Canton rolled to a 12-2 victory. Good took the loss for Malvern (4-8 in the IVC) as East Canton (6-15, 5-7) collected 10 hits.

On May 15, the Hornets traveled to Wellsville (3-19) and used a four-run second inning to take early control in an 11-6 win. Malvern’s bats came alive as the team racked up 17 hits. Warth went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Good was also 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Malvern wrapped up its final regular-season game before sectional play with a visit to Louisville to face Aquinas. The Hornets (9-14) ended on a high note with a 9-2 win over the Knights.