McCook House to feature local artist’s debut

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Malvern native and artist Diana Yost is proud and ready to unveil her sculptures at the McCook House Museum on Public Square in Carrollton.

“It is my first public showing of these pieces,” said Diana. “This is what I have been playing around with in my retirement. Friends have seen it, some family members have seen it, but I have never shown the artwork publicly to anybody. This is a big deal to me.”

Having worked a career of 40-plus years in graphic art, and upon retirement five years ago, Diana wanted to break away from the norm and find “fun” in art again.

Her assemblage art of found objects is formed from the hundreds of saved items she has collected throughout the years—items others had discarded—like bowls, coasters, boxes, candleholders, posts, furniture legs, cutting boards, rusty hardware and such.

“I’ve always felt that time, energy and inspiration would one day converge, and an outlet for my creativity would be revealed,” said Diana. She is grateful for the support of her family and credits her mother as having been her greatest fan.

Born and raised in Malvern, she continued her education at Kent State University and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. After two years of employment at an ad agency in Canton, she freelanced for 10 years as a designer of textbook covers, wedding invitations, birth announcements, hand-lettered posters, logos, signs, work vehicles and store windows.

Afterward, Diana gained a reputation as “The Sign Lady” at Gordon’s Graphics in Malvern, where for 22 years she continued to serve individuals and local businesses in the community.

Also featured is an exhibit of sculptures by Mycala Little’s Carrollton High School art class. Using the theme “Road Rust Art,” the students were encouraged to incorporate items in their sculptures that may be found along the side of the road. Another art teacher kindly donated a few rusted items for the project, and the students’ creativity soared. Students participating are Peyton Hutchison, Rayben Vitt, Nora Coppa, MaKayla Wisenburg, Remy Meek, Neely Shockey and Cheyanne Brown.

The museum opens on May 30 and will continue to operate on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A fee of $5 for adults and $3 for children is charged for tours. The first activity for the season is a Ladies’ Tea on June 14 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required at 330-437-9715.