Veterans office expands services, open house planned

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The Carroll County Veterans Service Office has expanded its office space and is holding an open house for all on May 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the same location, 160 2nd St. SW, Carrollton.

“We have been wanting to expand our operations but have been unable to do so for several reasons,” said Executive Director Cindy Black. She said finding a place to house everything has been difficult, as has the limited realty space. She noted PNC Bank, which owns the building, has been very generous and supportive of veterans.

They expanded April 1 into the former Allstate office following the unexpected passing of insurance agent Tom Turnipseed.

“When the property next door opened up, we got ahold of PNC and contacted them and expressed our interest in expanding,” said Black. “Tom Turnipseed was a great guy, and his passing was a big loss for everybody and was quite a shock to us. I like to think that he would be very proud of us, and he would like to know we had moved over there and that we expanded because we have had multiple discussions with him in the past about things of that nature.”

Because of the expansion, Black and Clerk Bob Buttermore were able to welcome new Veteran Service Officer Andrea Kittle to the office.

“It has been opening a lot of doors so that we can help better serve the veterans of this county,” said Black. “So we’re very excited about it.”

Black said there will be a new paint job and new lights installed on the exterior. Inside, lighting is also being replaced, and a lot of remodeling is underway. They purchased a wheelchair ramp so handicapped veterans can access the entire facility, which now spans multiple levels.

She noted Veterans Commission meetings are still held in the same place. Parking in front of the building is now reserved for veterans, while the expanded parking in the back is for employees. The extra parking addresses a prior issue.

Andrea Kittle, the new Veteran Service Officer, handles claims by assisting veterans in filing to receive compensation or care through the VA. Black explained the office will do anything possible to help point a veteran in the right direction for their needs.

“We are able to run everything here much more efficiently and promptly for veterans,” said Black. “The addition of Kittle allows me to be able to run the office more efficiently and work on the budget, financial assistance, and oversee everything. I am also a Veteran Service Officer, so I can fill that role as well if things get busy.”

Black said what’s most important to the Carroll County Veterans Service Office is reaching veterans in the county, as many don’t know about their services.

“We file claims here for veterans for compensation, and we help them navigate the VA system, which is a government agency, so it can be a little confusing with having the right paperwork,” said Black. “We offer financial assistance. So, if there’s a veteran in the county who has a financial hardship, they can come in here, file an application, and we can help them with utilities, food and things of that nature. We also handle transportation, so if a veteran has an appointment to a VA facility—the Cleveland facility is a bit of a jaunt and daunting to some people to drive—we have vans to transport them to and from their appointments. If a veteran calls in with a question, we can get them to the right place if we can’t help them ourselves. We can get them to the right agency that can help and assist them. So, we’re a one-stop shop for the veterans of Carroll County.”

Black said the employees are all veterans themselves. She and Kittle are Navy veterans, and Buttermore is an Air Force veteran. Everything they provide for veterans is free of charge.

“We don’t charge a single cent to veterans,” said Black. “It is important veterans know we are out there because many times veterans get confused about what they can receive or are entitled to through the VA, and the first place they will look for help is an attorney. Attorneys are very costly to them and get a cut of what benefits they ultimately can receive, whereas we don’t do that here.”

Black said the staff, being veterans themselves, are uniquely aware of some of the challenges veterans in the county face, including loneliness and suicide awareness. She hopes the office can be a safe landing place for them to come and discuss issues they may be having. Each generation has its own unique challenges, according to Black, and she hopes to see more Vietnam veterans stop by because they are the hardest to reach due to the challenges they’ve faced.

“It is a very rewarding job being able to give back to veterans in the area, and I think it is the greatest job to have as a veteran,” said Black.

An open house is set for Friday, May 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the office at 160 2nd St. SW, Carrollton. All are cordially invited to come explore the new offices. Light refreshments will be provided. Any new veterans to the area or any veterans who have not visited the office in the past may bring in their DD214 and register in the system to receive a free Subway gift card.

Bring in a worn flag for retirement in the flag box and receive a replacement for free, limit one 3×5 flag per household annually.

Anyone in need of services may contact the office at 330-627-2590.