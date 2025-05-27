Charles R. Bond

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Charles R. Bond went to be with the Lord and Savior and to join his two sons, Wayne Bond and Dennis Markey.

Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a brother and friend to many in the Carrollton community.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn T. Bond, of the home; and his children, Arron Bond, Bobby (Tracie) Bond, Chuck (Jennifer) Bond, Christina (Carl) Teeters, and Grace (Jeff) Frame. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his siblings and their families.

A special thanks from his family to Rob, Jerry and Danny, who went above and beyond as friends and neighbors.

There will be a celebration of life at the Carrollton Eagles Club on June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.

A private burial will be held at a later date.