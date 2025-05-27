On Saturday, May 17, 2025, Charles R. Bond went to be with the Lord and Savior and to join his two sons, Wayne Bond and Dennis Markey.
Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a brother and friend to many in the Carrollton community.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn T. Bond, of the home; and his children, Arron Bond, Bobby (Tracie) Bond, Chuck (Jennifer) Bond, Christina (Carl) Teeters, and Grace (Jeff) Frame. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his siblings and their families.
A special thanks from his family to Rob, Jerry and Danny, who went above and beyond as friends and neighbors.
There will be a celebration of life at the Carrollton Eagles Club on June 22 from 2 to 6 p.m.
A private burial will be held at a later date.