Carrollton honors fallen

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton’s Memorial Day observances included a parade of approximately 100 units and a meaningful and well-organized service at Westview Cemetery, where Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham was the featured speaker.

Led by a Rifle and Color Guard unit carrying the American flag, the parade also included a mobile float carrying veterans who took part in the memorial service at the cemetery.

The Carrollton High School Marching Band, directed by David Dickerhoof, provided music for both the parade and the cemetery service.

Several other floats carrying athletic teams and school groups, along with numerousbusiness floats and mobile vehicles, horse and animal units, added to Monday’s parade. The line of march ended with shiny fire trucks and members of several area fire departments.

Cemetery Service

Carrollton’s Memorial Day service at Westview Cemetery opened with a welcome by James Newbold, quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Fighting McCook Post 3301, who served as master of ceremonies.

The opening prayer was given by Pastor Tim Cashen, chaplain for American Legion Post 428, followed by the singing of the national anthem led by Connor Welch.

The guest speaker was introduced by Newbold as “a friend – Navy veteran – and Carroll County’s Sheriff Calvin Graham.”

Guest Speaker’s Remarks

In his opening remarks, Graham noted we have joined together during this Memorial Day ceremony for the opportunity to celebrate and honor the many men and women of our military who died while protecting our nation.

“There are no words that can properly reflect the magnitude of what their sacrifice has meant to our nation and the amount of love, respect and honor that we hold deep in our hearts for them,” he continued.

“Our intent today is not to speak on the glory of battle or to pay homage to heroes or icons, but rather to reflect on the person behind the deed and remember all of our fallen comrades for who they actually were: people just like us.”

“It is our duty to remember their sacrifice and keep their memory alive,” he added.

Noting that it is a fact of life that freedom is not free, Graham said throughout our nation’s history there has been a heavy cost involved in preserving our way of life.

“Perhaps it should be mandatory for every citizen of every nation that has benefited from America’s valiant effort on their behalf to tour the final resting places of America’s war dead located in Normandy and other cemeteries in France, Holland, Belgium, Italy, North Africa, the Philippines, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Panama… it is those hallowed and sacred grounds that remain a silent testament to America’s commitment to freedom-loving people everywhere,” he said.

“Today, as we honor patriots of the past, we are mindful that the last two decades have brought forward a new generation of patriots who have been put to the test in the war against terrorism.

“Today, it is up to us to make sure the legacy of our nation’s fallen is passed on from this generation to the next, and to all generations beyond. We must ensure that the youth of tomorrow have an awareness and understanding of whom it is they should likewise honor… and exactly why they should honor them!” the speaker pointed out.

“As we maintain the memory and the deeds of our fallen throughout the coming year, we must also remember to care for those who return from their service and their wars as well.”

“Our responsibility and our obligation to our veterans shouldn’t end when the last rally is over. Our veterans deserve better than that. The defenders of this nation fulfilled their obligation to us, and it is up to us to honor all of the obligations we owe to them.

“Protecting and defending America’s ideals and values should entitle them a chance to achieve the American dream too… one that includes employment, education and a bright future in which together with their family they can thrive.

“They deserve not only our gratitude, but deserve to be treated with dignity and respect as well … haven’t they earned it?” the speaker asked.

In his closing remarks, Sheriff Graham said: “Let us leave here today knowing that our destiny as a free people is entirely up to us. Let every deed and act of each of our days be guided by the memory of those who gave their lives for our future freedoms. And may their sacrifice continue to inspire us and fill us with hope.”

Ceremony Continued

Following the speaker, wreaths were placed at the Veterans Memorial by Jack Rutledge and Eleanor Cox, and at the smaller memorial by VFW Auxiliary members Marge Howell and her daughter, Tammy Newbold.

A three-gun rifle salute to those who have passed was given by a seven-member rifle team, followed by the playing of taps by CHS Band members Isabella Nuzzolillo and Joshua Hoosler.

Two musical selections were performed by the Carrollton High School Marching Band under the direction of Head Band Director David Dickerhoof.

A closing prayer was given by Pastor Cashen and a farewell by James Newbold.

Prior to the ceremony, appropriate recorded music was provided by Ray Newbold.