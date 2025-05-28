Graduation, building closings mark milestone for Carrollton

By Don Rutledge

Friday, May 23, 2025, will go down in history as a memorable beginning and end for students of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

The beginning relates to Carrollton High School’s Class of 2025 starting their future careers, and the end reflects the conclusion of classes and the closings of the Carrollton Elementary and former Carrollton High School buildings on 2nd St. NE and 3rd St. NE. Both buildings are scheduled for demolition beginning in August.

Hugs and good wishes were extended to students in grades 1–5 prior to the 3 p.m. end of classes for the 2024–25 school year at Carrollton Elementary, constructed in 1913, and Carrollton High School, built in 1955–56.

Similar hugs and congratulations were evident at Carrollton High School’s 143rd Commencement Exercises held that evening (May 23) in the Carrollton Schools complex on SR 332 south of Carrollton, when the CHS Class of 2025 received their diplomas, ending their school days and beginning chosen careers.

The graduation event began with a social time in the Commons (cafeteria area), where pictures of graduates with their families and friends were snapped prior to the 7 p.m. commencement processional and program.

A video of the commencement proceedings was available in the Performing Arts Center for the overflow crowd.

Commencement Program

The well-organized program opened with a welcome by Carrollton Schools Superintendent David L. Davis, followed by the processional of the Class of 2025, which included nine Graduates with Distinction seated in the front row. They included Isabella Bishop, Madison Bryan, Sway Groff, Zoe Kuhn-Goodspeed, Josh McDonald, Jennifer Pitrman, Neely Shockey, Kyra Winkler, and MaKayla Wisenburg.

Singing of the national anthem and CHS alma mater were led by the CHS Chamber Chorus, followed by addresses by the Class of 2025 Valedictorian Sway Groff and Class of 2025 Salutatorian Joshua McDonald.

Diplomas were presented by Supt. Davis and Board of Education members. Each graduating senior was announced by CHS Principal Jason Eddy as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

The commencement exercises concluded with a processional of graduates and a social time in the Commons.