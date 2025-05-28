Magee family helps customers find the perfect vehicle

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

FWW Wholesale Classic and Used Cars is a family-run business that specializes in buying, selling and finding your dream car.

The Magee family patriarch, Chuck Magee, has been in car sales since the mid-1980s when he worked at the former Furey’s Wheel World in Malvern. His family in the FWW Wholesale business includes Greg and Tina Magee, Paul Magee, Rob Magee, Tara Lemmon and Daniel Dilena.

Daniel is fluent in Spanish and offers bilingual service to those who need it.

Visitors can see the car lot at 818 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, beside the fairgrounds.

“We might have what you are looking for, but if not, we can find cars for people,” said Paul Magee. “We specialize in locating specific types of cars for customers.”

They try to source one-owner, rust-free cars and work to offer popular models for budget-minded buyers. One of the most popular cars they sell is the Mini Cooper.

“Salt on the roads can just eat up the bottom of a vehicle,” said Tara Lemmon. “That is why we try to get cars from outside of the area.”

“If you are looking to replace or sell your current car, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of listing the car, we can buy your vehicle even if you don’t buy a vehicle from us,” said Paul Magee.

FWW Wholesale has its own service facility with a mechanic, so all cars have been safety checked and inspected. Any additional work can be done if requested.

For your peace of mind, they have a limited warranty available.

FWW Wholesale Classic and Used Cars can be visited online at https://www.fwwwholesale.com or called at 330-476-9177. Call for an appointment or stop by on Route 9 at 818 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, beside the fairgrounds.