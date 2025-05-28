Pullin’ for a Cause returns to fairgrounds June 7

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

The sixth annual Pullin for a Cause truck and tractor pull is set to roar into the Carroll County Fairgrounds Saturday, June 7, continuing a growing tradition of community support and generosity. Since its founding in 2019, the event has raised and donated approximately $292,000 to the NICU and Burn Units at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with the pull beginning at 6 p.m. A special highlight will be the landing of Akron Children’s AirBear helicopter at 5 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the crew and learn more about the service before it departs following the national anthem.

The charitable event was founded by a group of friends who wanted to give back to their community and chose Akron Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary because of its impact on local families. The event’s inaugural year raised $33,891.88. Donations have grown steadily with each year: $69,000 in year two, $54,050 in year three, $66,227.95 in year four, and $68,926.80 in year five.

Admission is $5 per person, which includes parking and grandstand seating. Children 5 and under are admitted free. In addition to the pull, attendees can enjoy food vendors and shop for Pullin for a Cause merchandise, including T-shirts, summer hats and can cozies.

An auction featuring a variety of donated items will begin at approximately 8 p.m. Items up for bid include a 6×8 garden shed, cornhole board and gift basket, a 36-inch Blackstone griddle, Perlia’s Dream Quilt (90×95), coolers, a pedal puller tractor, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a 20-gun Winchester safe, glider chairs, end tables and a “tree” loaded with various gift cards.

This year’s pulling classes include:

— 6200# Appalachian Outlaws Championship Series BBHO Trucks, sponsored by RB’s Truck and Trailer Service

— 6500# 6000 RPM V-8 Tractors (USA East Rules), sponsored by Wright Trucking/Wright Farm

— 7700# Classic Super Stock Tractors, sponsored by Guess Motors/Guess Ford

— 6500# 7200 RPM V-8 Tractors (COPTA Rules), sponsored by Millers Rolling Acres Metal Sales

— 8000# 3.0 Limited Pro Diesel Trucks, sponsored by Leppo Rents

— 6800# Unlimited Open Farm (Points Hook), sponsored by R&C Kiko Farm LLC

— 9,500# Open Class, sponsored by Huebner Chevrolet

— 12,500# Eastern Ohio Farm Stock, sponsored by Complete Ag Solutions

The cost is $25 per hook with a total purse of $1,500 and payouts through 12 places.

Event sponsors include Kioti Tractors with Shamblin Brothers Farm Supply, Scio American Legion Post 482, Sugarcreek Builders, Buckhorn VFW Post 7079, Mahindra Tractors with S&S Equipment, VFW Fighting McCook Post 3301, EOG Resources, VFW Post 4111, Sisel International, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2185 and Stallion Infrastructure Service.

“I have made a lot of friends and met a lot of generous people,” said Maryann, a volunteer who helps coordinate donations. Anyone interested in donating can contact her at 330-704-6068. Donations are accepted year-round to support Akron Children’s Hospital.

For additional information, email bmsmith3144@frontier.com or contact Taylor Cooper at Akron Children’s Hospital.