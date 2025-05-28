Yeagley to lead Malvern Elementary

The Brown Local Board of Education unanimously approved hiring Christy Yeagley as the next principal of Malvern Elementary School at its May 20 meeting,

Mrs. Yeagley brings 19 years of outstanding teaching and leadership experience to her new role and is currently a second-grade teacher at Minerva Elementary School.

Mrs. Yeagley was recently recognized as the Minerva Local School District Teacher of the Year. She is the lead language arts and ACE math lead teacher at Minerva Elementary and has presented instructional strategies and best practices at the school, district and county levels.

A 2004 graduate of Mount Union University, Mrs. Yeagley holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and earned her master’s degree in educational administration from the American College of Education.

Mrs. Yeagley will officially assume her duties as principal Aug. 1, following the transition of current principal Danielle Hawk into her new role as superintendent of Brown Local Schools.

Current Malvern Elementary Principal and future superintendent Danielle Hawk shared her support for Mrs. Yeagley:

“Mrs. Yeagley is an impressive educational leader and will be a great fit at Malvern Elementary. Her passion for learning and for students will help the school thrive under her guidance. She is an enthusiastic and dynamic leader, and we are very excited to welcome her to the Malvern family.”

Mrs. Yeagley also expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the new role:

“I want to thank the Brown Local Board of Education and the selection committee for this great opportunity. Malvern Elementary is an amazing school, and I am very excited to get started and build relationships with everyone. Go Hornets!”

Christy Yeagley lives in Minerva with her husband, Brett, and their daughter, Callie.