Lois G. Hawkins

Lois Gertrude Hawkins, 93, of Minerva, passed away at Centreville Village Assisted Living on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Lois was born in Canton, Ohio, on Sept. 1, 1931, to Walter and Ethel (Wester) Summers.

Lois dedicated her career to helping others as a health aide, offering care and support to those in need with unwavering dedication.

Her faith was an integral part of her life, providing her with strength and guiding her actions. Lois cherished her church community and participated in its life with enthusiasm and devotion. She also found fulfillment in visiting people, bringing companionship and joy wherever she went.

Lois was a woman of many interests, each reflecting her warm and nurturing spirit. She found joy in reading, often losing herself in the pages of a good book. Her love for connecting with others shone through her habit of sending thoughtful cards and letters, spreading smiles and comfort to all who received them.

A lover of nature, Lois nurtured her passion for plants, surrounding herself with their beauty and tranquility. Her home was a testament to her green thumb and her appreciation for life in all its forms.

Lois will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her caring heart, and her dedication to making the world a better place, one small act of kindness at a time.

To cherish her memory, Lois is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Glenwood) Klotz of Minerva and Mary (William) Buchman of Canton; one son, Donald (Norma) Hawkins of Augusta; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy (Mike) Silovich of Canton.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by two sons, Matthew Dale Hawkins and Martin Hawkins; three sisters, Mary Davis, Janice Hilgert, and Barbara Johnson; and four brothers, Richard Summers, Millard Styer, George Styer, and Phillip Styer.

A funeral service will be held at First Christian Church of Malvern, 4046 Coral Road, Malvern, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at noon with Mr. Kenny Thomas of First Christian Church of Malvern officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Malvern, and again on Thursday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Friends may express their condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114