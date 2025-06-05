Augusta Township receives foundation grant

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Commissioner Robert Wirkner presented a $25,000 check to Augusta Township trustees on behalf of the Carroll County Foundation at Augusta Park. The pavilion sits on the grounds of the old Augusta School.

The grant was awarded in response to a request from Trustee Carl Mangun, submitted on behalf of the Augusta Township trustees, who are spearheading efforts to revitalize the site of the former school. The funds will help purchase and install items such as heavy-duty picnic tables to go inside the newly built pavilion. Funds may potentially be used on playground equipment as well.

One nice touch is trustees were able to salvage a large stone that read “Augusta High School” from the old building before it was torn down. This stone is now built into the pavilion.

“There will also be trash can receptacles, a big charcoal grill for people to use and a serving area,” said Mangun, who was on-site along with Trustees Dick Thompson and Jeff Hawk. “We are really excited to use these funds to make this a great place for families and groups.”

Mangun said the baseball field has been in use by a team.

“I hope we can get some teams signed up here to play here again,” said Mangun.

The Carroll County Foundation operates through a board composed of representatives from various county disciplines, including the county commissioners. The board is responsible for reviewing and approving scholarship and grant applications. Funding for these initiatives is generated through interest earned on the foundation’s endowments, which are managed by the Stark County Foundation. The principal—or seed money—of these funds remains untouched, ensuring long-term sustainability. Each year, the board is informed of the available interest income, which guides their decisions on grant distribution.