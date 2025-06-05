Carrollton Village Council tours Fire Station

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Village Council met May 28 at the Carrollton Safety Building and toured the Fire Department with Chief Shane Thomas.

Following the meeting, Thomas took council on a tour and showed them the new tanker that was recently acquired, along with other trucks and equipment.

Thomas said Engine 12 has been sold to a fire department in Minnesota, and they will be picking up the truck soon. The two brush trucks are halfway done. They are currently getting decals and being outfitted with Carrollton Fire Department markings. Thomas said the fire department will install the equipment themselves, and the trucks should be in full service starting July 1.

In July or August, Thomas and a couple of other firefighters will be traveling to Minnesota to evaluate the new ladder truck and finalize it before it is completed, decaled and sent to Carrollton.

There have been 156 total calls and 25 incidents in the last month, including six fires; seven medical/rescue calls, which included two lift assists; three good-intent calls; one false alarm; and one severe weather and natural disaster event.

In an unrelated matter, Village Administrator Mark Wells reported that the traffic control signal loop for the Canton Road and Main Street intersection is not functioning. As it stands, the north–south signal will not change if there is no east or west traffic.

Wells said two options to fix this would be to replace the obsolete unit under the pavement with a camera unit — which would cost $20,444 and require a good amount of maintenance — or a second option of a radar unit that would cost $36,018 and require no maintenance.

Wells said the Canton Road and 12th Street light is working, but it is in bad condition.

Councilman Dan Locke motioned to take the money from oil and gas funds and purchase the $30,018 system for both intersections, which would total $60,036 from oil and gas money.

In other business, council:

— HEARD Police Chief Tim Timberlake report there have been 404 calls in May, including nine incidents and eight crashes. He said Police Officer Mike Middleton is retiring and congratulated him. As a result, he would like to promote an officer, and they will be down three officers. He reported that virtual reality training videos have been received and uploaded for police to train with. Timberlake mentioned the Flock cameras in town have assisted in catching a 14-year-old runaway who stole his mom’s car in Mogadore. He noted they are doing what they are supposed to do.

— HEARD Timberlake say they have been receiving complaints about parking meters not working, and there are limited replacements left. Nobody is available to work on or repair them any longer. Council will need to have a deeper discussion on this matter but briefly floated ideas such as covering the meters for a test period or removing them altogether — like the Village of Minerva. The concern is that people would stay parked all day and not move along. It will be discussed at a later date.