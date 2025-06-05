Designs by Terry becomes Timeless Floral Designs-N-Boutique under the ownership

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Designs by Terry has become Timeless Floral Designs-N-Boutique under the new ownership of Phillip Kinsey and Angela Esber.

Former owners Terry and Vickie Eick had been in business for 37 years, opening in July 1988. As they were getting up in age and with the business taking so much of Terry’s time, they decided it was time to sell. Terry will remain available for a year to assist Kinsey and Esber in more of a support role.

Kinsey previously worked at the neighboring Gotschall Funeral Home and, as a result, built a relationship with Terry and Vickie through floral deliveries to the funeral home.

“I am familiar with the funeral home business and familiar with the floral business,” said Kinsey. “Being in this small town, we heard Terry was retiring and no one was really interested in stepping up and taking over the business. We thought about it a bit. I felt like one door closed and another opened.”

Esber has been in the hair and beauty industry for 25 years and is bringing her artistic abilities to the flower shop. It was she who was styling hair when she heard about Terry retiring.

“I called Phillip right away, and the way it all came together, I think it was meant to be,” said Esber.

“The next day I had a meeting with Terry to discuss what we could do to make this work, then more or less take over the business,” said Kinsey. “We wanted to be here and provide for the community.”

The name was changed to Timeless because Esber had previously owned a hair salon in Carrollton called Timeless Cuts and Style, and they wanted to keep with this tradition. Esber explained the flowers in the logo represent the family’s birth-month flowers. They have three boys, whom they hope will work at the flower shop when they get older.

“Terry’s designs are unique, and he never designed the same thing twice,” said Kinsey. “We want to stay unique and not be a cookie-cutter flower arrangement shop.”

Kinsey said it is important to them that all products are made in the U.S. as much as possible.

The shop will continue to offer the same products, from classic everyday bouquets to custom-designed arrangements. Since taking over, they have already made custom casket sprays for funerals tailored to the deceased’s interests.

“We have made casket sprays for a farmer where we integrated corn cobs. We have done one for a gentleman who liked fishing, and we found out one woman liked elephants and we integrated that into the spray,” said Esber.

Their vision for the future includes introducing a boutique-style storefront with unique gifts and products from local artisans and retailers.

“Our goal is to get more foot traffic in the shop,” said Kinsey. “Our mission is to serve and grow with the community, nurturing relationships and blossoming into a trusted floral destination.”

The Eicks’ 37-year business has taken them on a journey from North Market Street to a plaza on East Lincoln Way and finally to their current location at 202 E. Lincoln Way. When the plaza location burned down, David Gotschall called and offered the Eicks the front of a house where they are now located. They expanded over the next two years to occupy the entire three-floor house.

“We’d like to go on vacation and visit Alaska next year,” said Vickie, who plans to work for two more years at United Site Services. “We’ll take some vacations.”

“We wish Phillip and Angela all the luck, and we are here if they need us,” said the Eicks.

Timeless Floral Designs-N-Boutique will continue offering fresh flowers, artificial arrangements, planters, grave decorations, and will soon expand to offer more. They are located at 202 E. Lincoln Way, Minerva, and can be reached at 330-868-3459.