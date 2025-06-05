Local students selected for Buckeye Boys, Girls State

By Don Rutledge

Delegates from Carrollton, Minerva, Sandy Valley and Southern Local high schools will be attending the 2025 Buckeye Boys and Girls State next week.

Buckeye Boys State will be held June 8–15 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, while Buckeye Girls State is slated for June 8–14 at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green.

Buckeye Boys Staters representing Carrollton High School are Haviv Moreira, Brayden Limbacher, Brayden Yingling, Anthony Girdlestone and Dominic Shockey.

CHS Girls Staters include Ruby Moyer and Rylee Champion.

Carrollton’s delegates are sponsored by Carrollton American Legion Post 428 and Dellroy American Legion Post 475.

Minerva Delegate

Representing Minerva High School at Buckeye Girls State will be Rachel Weaver, who is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 357.

Sandy Valley Delegates

Sandy Valley High School’s Buckeye Boys State delegates are Quinn Curley, Gavin Fry, Isaac Overly and Hunter Williams-Sanders.

Attending Buckeye Girls State from SV are Emma Coy, Ivy Fetters, Hailey Horsley, Samantha Moll and Gabriella Richardson.

Sponsors include the Waynesburg American Legion Post 432 and East Sparta American Legion Post 244.

Southern Local Delegates

Southern Local High School is sending three students to Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State for the first time in several years.

Connor Dickey will attend Boys State, while Lola Perfetto and Alyssa Deeley are the Buckeye Girls State delegates.

The Southern Local delegates are sponsored by the John Adams Post 442 in Salineville and the Ladies Auxiliary.

Buckeye Boys and Girls State programs are sponsored statewide by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. The programs are designed to educate high school students about the structure and function of state and local government through hands-on participation. Delegates, typically rising seniors, take on roles such as mayor, city council member, or judge as they form mock governments, run for office, and pass legislation.

Selection for Buckeye Boys and Girls State is considered an honor and often based on leadership qualities, academic achievement and school or community involvement. Participants return with a deeper understanding of civic responsibility and the democratic process, and many go on to pursue leadership roles in their communities and careers.