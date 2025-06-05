Nathan Meadows named Person of Year

Nathan Meadows has been named the 2025 Minerva Person of the Year.

A recognition dinner and award presentation will be held Wednesday, June 18, at John’s Bakery & Café. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m.

The buffet-style meal includes Swiss steak, stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad bar and dessert.

The event is RSVP only, and the cost is $35 per person. Please RSVP no later than Thursday, June 12, to the YMCA at 330-868-5988 or via email at tarrasmith@ymcastark.org.

Chosen from seven nominees by members of Minerva’s service organizations, Meadows joins a distinguished group of 41 past recipients.

A passionate advocate for the arts, Meadows has served on the Louisville Community Theatre board since 1997, contributing to more than 40 productions while actively supporting Minerva’s drama department. He co-founded Drama Days, a youth summer theater workshop, and has volunteered for 12 years at the Roxy Theatre, directing plays, hosting events and aiding in renovations.

Since 2014, Meadows has been the drama advisor at Minerva High School, where he has directed numerous productions, secured funding for technical upgrades and coordinated volunteers. Elected to Minerva Village Council in 2020, he chairs the Planning Commission and Wayfinding Signage Committee and sits on the boards of the Minerva Arts Council and Community Charitable Fund.

Meadows is also active with the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, playing key roles in community events like Oktoberfest and the Brick Street Art & Jazz Festival. In 2025, he became executive director of the Chamber. His tireless commitment makes him a truly deserving honoree.