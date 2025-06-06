Barbara Sweeney

Barbara Rose Wheatley Sweeney, 89, of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Valley Hospice.

Born April 19, 1936, in Steubenville, Barbara was the only child of Ida Wilhelm and Leonard Wheatley, both of whom are deceased.

Barbara attended Steubenville Public Schools, graduating from Steubenville High School in 1954. While in high school, she was a member of the a cappella choir, serving as the accompanist for three years. She was the salutatorian of the Class of 1954.

After her high school graduation, Barbara attended Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, graduating in 1958. She received a Bachelor of Music degree, majoring in music education. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega social sorority and Mu Phi Epsilon, a music honorary sorority. She was also a four-year member of the a cappella choir.

On June 21, 1958, Barbara and William DeFord Sweeney were married in the First United Presbyterian Church in Steubenville. They lived their entire lives in that community.

Barbara taught elementary and junior high music in the Brilliant Local School District, and later taught part time in the Mingo Junction school system where, in addition to elementary music, she directed the high school girls’ choir.

Retiring from teaching after the birth of her son, Mark, in 1961, she became active in the community. She was a member of the Steubenville Junior Woman’s Club, and later the Woman’s Club of Steubenville, where she was honored as a life member in 2015. She also served the Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs as a district junior director and state chairman of international affairs. She was a member of the Women’s Advisory Board of the Ohio Valley Hospital and was a founding member of the Holly Twig of the hospital.

Barbara was a lifelong member and ordained elder of the First United Presbyterian Church of Steubenville, which became First Westminster. She served the church as choir director and later as organist for 32 years. She was president of the church’s Women’s Association and a member of the Helen Martin Circle. She served for several years on the boards of directors of the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary and the Presbyterian Lay Committee. Her other affiliations included the Laura E. McGowan Circle of the King’s Daughters and Sons, where she was a past president, and the LaBelle Chapter #414 Order of the Eastern Star.

Barbara and Bill owned and operated Jefferson County Burial Vault Co. Inc. for 38 years. After the sale of the company in 1996, they purchased a home in Haines City, Florida, where they spent the winter months until 2020. They both continued an active lifestyle, participating in their homeowners association and continuing their love of golf.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill; a son, Atty. Mark L. Sweeney; a granddaughter, Angel Sweeney of Akron; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Sweeney of Carrollton; a niece, Jennifer (John) Householder; and a nephew, Scott (Elizabeth) Sweeney.

Friends may call at Dunlope-Shorac Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville, on Monday, June 9, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon with the Rev. Jason Elliott officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Westminster Church.

