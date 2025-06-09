Beth A. Chamberlain

Beth Ann (Slabaugh) (Brumbaugh) Chamberlain, 66, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Beth was born in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 25, 1958, to Mark and Sarajane (Capper) Slabaugh.

She was a lover of plants and birds, and her home was filled with hundreds of living plants.

To cherish her memory, Beth is survived by her parents, Mark and Sarajane Slabaugh; her daughter, Ashley Ray Brumbaugh; her son, Dustyn Cole (Camila) Chamberlain; her grandson, Rome Antonio Chamberlain; two brothers, David (Beverly) Slabaugh and Mark (Lorri) Slabaugh; her sister, Laura (Robert) Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated.

Dodds Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.